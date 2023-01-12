March 18, 1974—January 4, 2023

Jay is survived by his mom Cyndi and husband Randy Goforth; father Kent Sweet; son, Trevor; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, so many friends and his four-legged friend, Louie, and many other furry friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester and Ruth Brewer; aunt, Kathy Sullivan; aunt, Kathy Morgan; and adoptive father, Dennis Day.

Jay was afforded cremation rites and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. “As long as we live, Jay will live; for he is now a part of us; as we remember him.”