Jason Robert Shelton Nov 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 2, 1986 – November 19, 2022 Tags Jason Robert Shelton Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time Supreme Court rejects Trump’s plea to stall handing over of taxes Supreme Court rejects Trump’s plea to stall handing over of taxes Police violence in Kenya: President William Ruto promises reform Police violence in Kenya: President William Ruto promises reform Traumatised relatives await news of missing in quake-hit Indonesia Traumatised relatives await news of missing in quake-hit Indonesia