September 30, 1960 – December 31, 2020

Jay Arthur Christensen, 60, of Crossville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

Jay was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, at Tripler Army Hospital on Sept. 30, 1960. He was the oldest son of three children born to Arthur (Art) and Marilyn Christensen. Jay lived in many different homes, including, Honolulu; Seattle, Washington; Yokohama, Japan; Washington, D.C.; Pensacola, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Crossville, Tennessee. He graduated from Towers High School in Decatur, Georgia, and worked for Bearings and Drives as a salesman. In moving to Crossville, Jay graduated as a correctional officer and for the past 17 years had been employed at Bledsoe State Prison in Pikeville as a corporal correctional officer.

Jay was very proficient at playing the piano and training young people about the justice system of Tennessee. He loved His Lord and his family dearly.

He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Christensen; sister, Lori Holcombe; brother, Curtis Christensen and wife Sheila; nieces and nephews, Jessica Holcombe (fiancé Richmond Perry) and Scott Holcombe, Lyndsay Christensen and Alexander Christensen.