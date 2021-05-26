September 30, 1960 – December 31, 2020
Jay Arthur Christensen, 60, of Crossville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
Jay was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, at Tripler Army Hospital on Sept. 30, 1960. He was the oldest son of three children born to Arthur (Art) and Marilyn Christensen. Jay lived in many different homes, including, Honolulu; Seattle, Washington; Yokohama, Japan; Washington, D.C.; Pensacola, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Crossville, Tennessee. He graduated from Towers High School in Decatur, Georgia, and worked for Bearings and Drives as a salesman. In moving to Crossville, Jay graduated as a correctional officer and for the past 17 years had been employed at Bledsoe State Prison in Pikeville as a corporal correctional officer.
Jay was very proficient at playing the piano and training young people about the justice system of Tennessee. He loved His Lord and his family dearly.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Christensen; sister, Lori Holcombe; brother, Curtis Christensen and wife Sheila; nieces and nephews, Jessica Holcombe (fiancé Richmond Perry) and Scott Holcombe, Lyndsay Christensen and Alexander Christensen.
A service took place on Thursday, Jan. 7, at Bilbrey Funeral Home in Crossville. Jay will be laid to rest at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont on Saturday, May 29, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bledsoe Prison Employee Event Committee at 1045 Horsehead Road, Pikeville, TN 37367 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis at www.stjude.org.
Ludvigsen Mortuary is in charge of local arrangements.