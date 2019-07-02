{{featured_button_text}}
Jay E. Thomsen

February 26, 1943 – June 29, 2019

Jay E. Thomsen, age 76, of Arlington died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Nye Legacy.

Survivors: wife, Linda of Arlington; brother, Jim (Debra) Thomsen of Torrington, Wyoming; sisters, Miriam Landberg of Temeculah, California, and Natalie (Gene) Wachholtz of Denver.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Arlington Community Church, burial with Military Honors will follow in the Arlington Cemetery. Memorials to the Arlington Community Church and the Wesley Sperling American Legion Post 71. There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends Friday, July 5, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Masonic Service open to the public at 7 p.m.

