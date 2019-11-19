March 19, 1957—November 15, 2019
Jay F. Kohout, 62, of Fremont died Nov, 15, 2019, at Methodist Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Full obit to follow.
March 19, 1957—November 15, 2019
