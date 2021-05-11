June 6, 1945 – February 22, 2021

My brother, Jay Gilbert Davis, was the eldest of four boys born to Janice E. (Myers) and Jack G. Davis of Fremont, Nebraska. At a young age, Jay demonstrated an interest in languages and music, playing both percussion and strings. Jay and his brothers were enthusiastic Scouts, all achieving their Eagle Scout Awards.

Upon graduation from Fremont High School, Jay attended Iowa State University where he joined Navy ROTC and studied engineering. As a junior he transferred to the University of New Mexico from which he would receive his bachelor’s degree and, after his tour in the United States Navy, his degree in Architecture.

While in the Navy Lt. Davis served as the Operations Officer and Navigator aboard the ocean minesweeper USS Endurance. Jay made two tours of duty to Vietnam aboard the Endurance. It was on the USS Endurance that he became enthused and proficient at celestial navigation and acquired a great appreciation of the heavens.