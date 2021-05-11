June 6, 1945 – February 22, 2021
My brother, Jay Gilbert Davis, was the eldest of four boys born to Janice E. (Myers) and Jack G. Davis of Fremont, Nebraska. At a young age, Jay demonstrated an interest in languages and music, playing both percussion and strings. Jay and his brothers were enthusiastic Scouts, all achieving their Eagle Scout Awards.
Upon graduation from Fremont High School, Jay attended Iowa State University where he joined Navy ROTC and studied engineering. As a junior he transferred to the University of New Mexico from which he would receive his bachelor’s degree and, after his tour in the United States Navy, his degree in Architecture.
While in the Navy Lt. Davis served as the Operations Officer and Navigator aboard the ocean minesweeper USS Endurance. Jay made two tours of duty to Vietnam aboard the Endurance. It was on the USS Endurance that he became enthused and proficient at celestial navigation and acquired a great appreciation of the heavens.
After his military service Jay returned to Albuquerque where he completed his graduate work in architecture. He spent most of his 40-year career at Gregory T. Hicks and Associates – Architects and Planners. Jay was known among many of his colleagues as an architect’s architect, having a strong appreciation for aesthetics and design as well as being well-grounded in pragmatic design and structure. He often said that those were the “best of times” and it was there that he forged friendships for a lifetime.
Jay and his former wife, Paulette Becker, have one son, Lt Jesse Davis, who is a career firefighter in the Albuquerque Fire Rescue Department. Jesse and his wife, Kyleigh, have two boys, Jaxxon and Maddox, who were adored by Jay and who dearly loved their “Papa Jay” in return.
Jay retired in La Veta, Colorado, where he was very active in his architecture, artistic and philanthropic pursuits. He was an introspective and spiritual person being a student and philosopher of our Judeo-Christian history and heritage. Jay took great pleasure in helping young adults advance their careers and especially their knowledge in the building trades. After Jay’s passing one young man said to me, “I’m sure going to miss that guy; every time I talked to him, I learned something.”
Jay’s favorite charitable and public service organizations were the All Faiths Receiving Home for Children of Albuquerque; and our local hospital and Veterans Home. Jay has also been instrumental and dedicated to the development of La Veta Village Assisted Living. We invite you to make a memorial gift in Jay’s name to any of these worthy institutions.
Plans for a memorial gathering for Jay will be announced as they develop.