June 8, 1931—September 17, 2022

Jay M. Foster, age 91, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Sept. 17, 2022, at Nye Pointe Nursing Home in Fremont.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; and his children, Marilyn (Gary) Dather of Fremont, Gene (Supriya) Foster of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, and Ruth Feldbusch of Conway, South Carolina; grandchildren, Laura (Mike) Foley of Columbus, Nebraska, John (Jill) Dather of Fremont, Kristin Foster of Brooklyn, New York, Summer Feldbusch of Conway, South Carolina; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Wayne Foster of Lincoln, Nebraska; and sisters-in-law, Jeanette Foster of Alliance, Nebraska, and Edrie Wellendorf of Denison, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mildred (Olson) Foster; parents-in-law, Edward and Mary (Kock) Leeds; brothers, Lee and Earl Foster; brother-in-law, Glen Wellendorf; sisters-in-law, Rose Ann Foster and Joan Foster; and one infant son.

He was born in and received primary and secondary education in York County, Nebraska. His employment was in the production of ingredients for or manufacture of feed for domestic livestock, mainly in Eastern Nebraska or Eastern Georgia.

Jay and Phyllis were married July 10, 1954, in Fremont. He appreciated and enjoyed the 24,906 days of marriage to Phyllis and considered them to be a gift from God second only to the atoning sacrifice of Jesus to redeem our souls.

Jay has chosen to donate his body for scientific research.

No services will be held at this time.

Memorial suggestions are blood donations or charity of choice.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.