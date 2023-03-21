May 5, 1959 – March 17, 2023

Jay S. Main, 63, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was born May 5, 1959, in Fremont to Jerome and Patricia (Moody) Main.

He married Rita Welter on April 1, 1988, in Fremont.

Jay grew up in Fremont and was in the class of 1978 of Fremont Senior High School. Jay served in the U.S. Army from 1978-1985, spending a few years stationed in Germany. After his time in the Army, he returned to Fremont and briefly worked at Hormel, and then Todd Valley Farms as a sod farm foreman. Jay and his brother started and ran their own sod installation company, Main’s Sodding, until Jay semi-retired in 2010. Jay then worked for Victory Marine. He enjoyed being outside and visiting with the boat owners.

Jay enjoyed RV camping, road trips, cruises, and flying to fun destinations. He enjoyed trips to wineries and attending classic rock concerts. He was a devoted family man, and a loving husband.

Jay is survived by wife Rita of Fremont; sons, Josh Main (Alex Koupal) of Phoenix, Arizona, Dylan Main (Yajaira Monarrez) of Omaha and John Radtke (Cristi Cone) of Fremont; daughters, Nicole (Jeffrey) Jones of Elkhorn and Trisha Main (Bruce Schmidt) of Omaha; mother, Patricia Main; brother, Kevin (Leslie) Main; sisters, Cheryl (Richard) Paden, all of Fremont, and Rita (Michael) Dowd of Lincoln; and 11 grandchildren.

Jay was preceded in death by his father, Jerome, and grandson, Matthew Kellerman.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Earl Underwood will officiate. Military Honors will follow at the conclusion of the service.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a future designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.