January 8, 1965 – December 11, 2018
Jayne A. Gustafson, 53, of Fremont died Tuesday evening, Dec. 11, 2018, at Nye Legacy, Fremont.
Jayne was born to Rolland and LaMar (Kroenke) Cunningham in Fremont on Jan. 8, 1965. She grew up on a farm near Fontanelle, Nebraska, and graduated from Arlington High School in 1983. She attended the University of Nebraska Curtis College for a brief time and later earned her bachelor's degree from Bellevue University.
On Sept. 24, 1988, Jayne was married to Neil Gustafson. They were married at Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle, the same church where Jayne was baptized and confirmed. The couple first lived on a farm near Fontanelle, then lived near Winslow, and moved into Fremont in 1992.
She had worked for Pendleton Woolen Mills in Fremont, then for Rob-See-Co which has become Syngenta.
Jayne is a member of Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle where she has been very involved, serving on the church council and various committees. She was an avid golfer, golfing on Whitetail Run and the course at North Bend. She was also a supporter of Project Pink and the Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska.
She is survived by her husband Neil; her sister, Sandy (Terry) Nielsen of Bellevue; and brother, Randy Cunningham of Nickerson. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dog, Kirby.
The memorial service is Monday, Dec. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle.
The committal will be at a later date. There is no viewing, however, the family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary, Fremont, on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska and the Dodge County Humane Society.
