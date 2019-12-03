August 13, 1956 – November 28, 2019
Jean A. Fink, age 63, of Fremont passed away Nov. 28, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Jean was born on Aug. 13, 1956, to Eugene and Joann (Meister) Morton in Cherokee, Iowa. Jean attended and graduated from Atlantic High School. Following high school she attended The Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse for many years before retiring from Fremont Area Medical Center.
Jean met and married Bob Fink on Feb. 29, 1980. Their son, Michael, was born in 1981.
Jean enjoyed quilting, playing bunco and card clubs. She loved making crafts and cooking as well as gardening and her flower beds. Above all Jean loved anytime spent with her family and friends. Jean was involved in JUGS (Just Us Girls). She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bob and parents.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Jill) Fink; grandchildren, Nicholas and Nathan; brothers, Dan (Melody) Morton, William Morton; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorials may be directed to The Hope Center for Kids in Fremont.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, at First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Burial will take place on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Tecumseh Cemetery at 12 noon.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880