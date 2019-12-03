{{featured_button_text}}

August 13, 1956 – November 28, 2019

Jean A. Fink, age 63, of Fremont passed away Nov. 28, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Jean was born on Aug. 13, 1956, to Eugene and Joann (Meister) Morton in Cherokee, Iowa. Jean attended and graduated from Atlantic High School. Following high school she attended The Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse for many years before retiring from Fremont Area Medical Center.

Jean met and married Bob Fink on Feb. 29, 1980. Their son, Michael, was born in 1981.

Jean enjoyed quilting, playing bunco and card clubs. She loved making crafts and cooking as well as gardening and her flower beds. Above all Jean loved anytime spent with her family and friends. Jean was involved in JUGS (Just Us Girls). She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bob and parents.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Jill) Fink; grandchildren, Nicholas and Nathan; brothers, Dan (Melody) Morton, William Morton; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to The Hope Center for Kids in Fremont.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, at First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Burial will take place on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Tecumseh Cemetery at 12 noon.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880

To send flowers to the family of Jean Fink, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 4
Visitation
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Dugan Funeral Chapel
751 North Lincoln Ave.
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jean's Visitation begins.
Dec 5
Service
Thursday, December 5, 2019
11:00AM
First United Methodist Church
815 North Broad Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jean's Service begins.
Dec 6
Graveside
Friday, December 6, 2019
12:00PM-12:30PM
Tecumseh Cemetery
1301 Webster Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jean's Graveside begins.

Tags

Load comments