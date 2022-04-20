Jean C. Chisholm Apr 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 26, 1924 – April 18, 2022 Tags Jean C. Chisholm Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Comedian who copped to bullying on TikTok makes amends with victim 15 years later Amazon ordered to reinstate employee fired over safety protests AP Amazon ordered to reinstate employee fired over safety protests Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza AP Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza East Timor election: Vote counting under way in final round AP East Timor election: Vote counting under way in final round