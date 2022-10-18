July 21, 1920 – October 16, 2022

Jean C. Groff, 102, of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. She was born July 21, 1920, in Morse Bluff to Patrick and Clara (Walla) McGinn.

Jean grew up in the Morse Bluff area and graduated from North Bend High School. She taught school for a year and then attended and graduated from Marian College (now San Francisco State University). After college she came back to Nebraska and ran a grocery store in Craig, Nebraska. She then became the first manager at the first North Bend Swimming Pool. Jean worked at Miracle Hills Golf Course in Omaha for many years, retiring in the late 1980s. She married J. DeForest Groff on Dec. 18, 1959, in Columbus, Nebraska.

Jean was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend, St. Anne Altar Society and American Legion Post 340 Auxiliary. She was proud to be the Sportswomen of the Year at Marian College where she played softball (first base). She also lettered in badminton. She loved to golf and golfed up until she was 99. She also loved her many German Shepherd dogs.

Jean is survived by stepson, Neal Groff of Colorado; grandchildren, Christian Groff, Fletcher (Julie) Groff, Brad Sindt, Kari (Joe) Winter, Robin (Jamie) Campbell, Tammy (Richard) Croson, Teresa (Eric Sauer) and Tanya (Chris) Simmons, 15 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Marvin McGinn; stepdaughters, Carol Muller and Anita Sindt; and great-granddaughter, Allison Groff.

The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3-6 p.m., and a Rosary will be at 6 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.

Memorials are suggested to the North Bend Golf Course or North Bend Groff Field or the baseball fields.

