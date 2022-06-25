 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jean Caroline (Sommermeyer) Chisholm

Jean Caroline (Sommermeyer) Chisholm

March 26, 1924 - April 18, 2022

Jean Caroline (Sommermeyer) Chisholm, age 98, of Valley, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, surrounded by family who loved her dearly.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband; son, Robert Chisholm; son- in-law, David Gamerl.

She is survived by daughters, Claire (Chuck) Gamerl Andersen, Carole (Tim) Allemang, Cristin (Jessup) Wilson; sons, Richard (Margaret) Chisholm, Roger (Mary) Chisholm; daughters-in-law, Carol Chisholm, and Diane (Kenny) Rogers. She was blessed with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Memorials suggested to the Food Bank, St. James Episcopal Church Food Pantry or Fremont Area Community Foundation.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

