November 2, 1939—April 15, 2019
Jean D. Swanson, age 79, of Colon died April 15, 2019.
Survived by husband Larry; children, Diane (Bill) Fromm, LaBelle, Florida, Lisa (Kelly) Egle, Lincoln, Russell (Amy) Swanson, Lathrop, Missouri, Roger (Anne) Swanson, Colon; brother, Tom (Valerie) Wollen, Elkhorn; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents Lewis and Nellie (Hultgren) Wollen; sister, Rosalie Escobedo; great-grandson, William Christopher Fromm.
The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment at Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials to church or Wahoo Senior Citizens Center.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, 402-443-3128, www.prussnabity.com