Jean Janssen

Jean was born on a farm near Hooper, Nebraska, on Sept. 5, 1918, to Nellie (Taylor) and Clinton Snover. The date was also her mother’s 24th birthday and her parents’ first wedding anniversary. After her mother’s death, when Jean was 3, she went to live with her grandparents in Fremont, and would spend the summers with her father (Clinton) on the family farm. She married Gerald (Jerry) Janssen on March 30, 1939, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was the scheduler for the family business, Jerry Janssen Transfer, in Hooper. She was an avid reader, saying “I think I read every book in the Fremont Library.” Jean loved to sew clothes for her young daughters, and was known for the afghans she created, having crocheted over 250 of them for family and friends. She enjoyed making hard candies, peanut brittle, and her famous cinnamon roll rings during the holidays. Jean was a volunteer in her community including the election board. She always stayed active and was blessed with good health and a sharp mind, allowing her to live independently at home until she was 101 years old. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper, and of the Order of Eastern Star, Friendship Chapter 122 in Hooper for 75 years.