July 26, 1935 – March 13, 2022

Jean Marie Wurz, 86 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Providence Place in Fremont, where she resided for the last 18 days. Jean was born July 26, 1935, in Fremont to Arthur and Ella (Suhr) Hansen. She lived in Uehling, Scribner and then Fremont, and was a 1953 graduate of Fremont High School. Jean worked at Woolworth’s Dime Store and the Department of Utilities, quitting there to be a stay-at-home mom, when daughter, Becky, was born. She returned to work when Becky started school. She was employed by Bahner Oldsmobile and Cadillac for nine years, then when asked to return to work for the Department of Utilities, retiring after 30 years.

Jean married the love of her life, Robert Wruz, in 1957 in Fremont. He died Dec. 21, 2005.

Jean loved her life and family. A truly loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved to travel, dance and play cards. She was a charter member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church. A member of the Fremont Eagles Auxiliary, and spent countless hours volunteering her time. She held several offices there, including treasurer, trustee, chaplain, president and was named, Mother of the Year.

Greatly missing her and cherishing her memory is daughter, Rebecca Roberts Harris of Fremont; grandson, Nathan Roberts of Fremont; step-grandsons, Kevin and wife, Kristan Harris, and their children, Kinna Kaye and Kipton, all of North Bend, Nebraska, Nathan and wife, Courtney Harris, and their children, Calista and Caitlyn of Hastings, Nebraska; special nephew, Jim and Nora Hansen of California; and special cousins, Larry and Dorothy Suhr of West Point, Nebraska; and many life-long friends, too numerous to mention.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son-in-law, Curtis Harris; brother, Robert Hansen; and sister-in-law, Pat Braem.

The family graciously thanks the Providence staff for the wonderful, loving care they provided to Jean. Also special thanks to RNs Jay and Collette of the Fremont Methodist Hospice.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 21, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Closed casket visitation on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be given to St. Timothy Lutheran Church or to the family for a designation to be determined.

