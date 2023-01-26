Jeanene Westerman

Jeanene was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend and a former member of the United Methodist Church in North Bend before its closing. Jeanene was a member of the North Bend Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary. She had a love of playing Bridge, a game that she believed more should learn to play. She had the opportunity to play with many from around the North Bend and Fremont areas as well as in Edinburg, Texas, where she and Wes would spend the winters after their retirement. She was a member of the Red Hat Society of the Citrus Mobile Park in Edinburg where she enjoyed the social gatherings. Jeanene was the one who would get others together for happy hour and loved hosting, whether at home in North Bend or in Edinburg. During COVID, she hosted porch parties to help others with the isolation created by the pandemic. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she would host a Christmas Bridge and decorate her home just like you would see in magazines. She and Wes loved traveling and visited many states of the United States. She always said no one should travel to another country unless they had toured the U.S. first.