Jeanene Westerman
June 29, 1931 – January 23, 2023
Jeanene Westerman, 91, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 23, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
Jeanene was born June 29, 1931, in rural North Bend to Chris and Agnes (Gaughen) Dunker. She graduated from North Bend High School in 1949 and moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where she worked before meeting Glenn (Wes) Westerman. They were married Oct. 29, 1950, in Fremont and together celebrated 70 years of marriage. In 1958, they moved back to North Bend and resided there for 64 years.
Jeanene was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend and a former member of the United Methodist Church in North Bend before its closing. Jeanene was a member of the North Bend Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary. She had a love of playing Bridge, a game that she believed more should learn to play. She had the opportunity to play with many from around the North Bend and Fremont areas as well as in Edinburg, Texas, where she and Wes would spend the winters after their retirement. She was a member of the Red Hat Society of the Citrus Mobile Park in Edinburg where she enjoyed the social gatherings. Jeanene was the one who would get others together for happy hour and loved hosting, whether at home in North Bend or in Edinburg. During COVID, she hosted porch parties to help others with the isolation created by the pandemic. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she would host a Christmas Bridge and decorate her home just like you would see in magazines. She and Wes loved traveling and visited many states of the United States. She always said no one should travel to another country unless they had toured the U.S. first.
Jeanene is survived by three daughters, Pam (Jim) Kabourek of David City, Nebraska, Virginia Sue (Bart) Bosco, and Jeanene Lambley, both of North Bend; two sons, Bob (Jan) Westerman of Lincoln, and Tom (Tamara) Westerman of Scribner, Nebraska; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Jeanene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wes; sisters, Jerry Mohr, Roberta Freeman and her twin sister, Virginia Paden; brother, Gilbert Dunker; and great-granddaughter, Dionne Striplin.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend with burial following at Woodland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the North Bend Volunteer Fire Dept. of North Bend or the Nebraska Kidney Association.
