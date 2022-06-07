September 24, 1931 – June 3, 2022

Jeanet McGee, age 90, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on June 3, 2022, in the comfort of her home.

Jeanet was born Sept. 24, 1931, to Frank and Emma Schwartz in Madison, Nebraska. She graduated from Madison High School in 1948. She worked as a telephone operator for Nebraska Continental after graduation and later as a medication aide at Thomas Fitzgerald Veteran Home and Arbor Manor until retiring at the age of 72.

On Feb. 27, 1959, she married Gordon R. (Bob) McGee in Grand Island. Jeanet loved to garden and share her produce with her children. She was a natural herbalist who was ahead of her time.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Roger McGee; two daughters, Anita Lind and Joyce McGee.

She is survived by three sons, Robert M. (Esther) McGee for Silver Springs, Florida, Jeffrey McGee of Omaha, Gordon F. (Carin) McGee of Arlington; three daughters, Debbie Swanson, Kelly (Kevin Hull) of Fremont, Jan (Chuck) Bechtold of Cedar Bluffs; brother, Gorden (Myra) Schwartz of Alma; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law Dick McGee and John Mitchell.

Visitation will be June 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will be June 9 at 1 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mark Weber officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880