Jeanie Shavlik

March 19, 1931 – Aug. 19, 2018
Jeanie Marie (Dvorak) Shavlik passed away Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Jean was born March 19, 1931, to Albin and Marian (Rousar) Dvorak at Linwood.
Jean attended district 38 grade school at Nimburg. Jean graduated from Linwood High School in 1948.
Jean married Stanley Shavlik on Nov. 7, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Linwood. Jean and Stanley farmed on the Shavlik Family Farm near Linwood until retirement.
Survivors include her husband, Stanley of Linwood; children, Laura (Henry) Rahlfs, Paul (Lucy) Shavlik and Nancy (Jack) Soukup; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rose Vanis; brother-in-law, Milo Shavlik; aunt, Margaret Grotelueschen; and many cousins.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Visitation is Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. with family receiving friends 6:30-8 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Linwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Morse Bluff American Legion Auxiliary or to your local food pantry.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649. 402-652-8159.
