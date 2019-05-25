December 1, 1927 – May 22, 2019
Jeanne B. Breeden, 91 years, of Fremont died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her home. Jeanne was born Dec. 1, 1927, in Snyder, Nebraska, to Charley and Martha (Stangel) Mrsny.
She grew up in Snyder and was a 1945 graduate of Scribner High School. Jeanne married George R. “Bill” Breeden on Sept. 22, 1947, in Scribner. He preceded her in death on March 13, 1990. She also lived in Omaha, Joplin, Missouri, Miami, Oklahoma and then to Fremont in 1988.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Pat’s Women, St. Joan of Arc, and Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Survived by son, Michael (Carilyn) Breeden, Omaha; daughter, Nancy (Col. Terry) Stephenson, Williamsburg, Virginia; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Charles G. Mrsny.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Tuesday, all at Moser’s.
Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Ridgeley near Scribner, Nebraska.
Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
