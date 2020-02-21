December 21, 1949 – February 19, 2020

Jeanne M. Jones, 70 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Jeanne was born Dec. 21, 1949, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Cloyd and Milre (Knutzen) Hapke. She grew up in Cedar Bluffs and was a 1967 graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School. She moved to Fremont in the early 1970s and had been employed at Nebraska Natural Gas Company. Jeanne married Lee Jones on Oct. 14, 1976, at Yankton, South Dakota.

Jeanne enjoyed photography, her flower garden and was a fan and season ticket holder of Nebraska Volleyball.

She is survived by husband, Lee; two brothers-in-law, Vern Greunke of Cedar Bluffs, and Dan Bade of Fremont; a sister-in-law, Lynn Hapke of Yutan; nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ron Hapke; sisters, Linda Greunke and Cynthia Bade.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation on Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday one hour prior to service, all at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.