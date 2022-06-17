March 16, 1929 – June 15, 2022

Jeannine E. Klitz, age 93, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Crowell Memorial Home in Blair, Nebraska. She was born March 16, 1929, in Fremont to Gustav and Philomena (Glodowski) Stigge.

Jeannine grew up at Dodge, Nebraska, and married Leonard S. Klitz on June 24, 1948, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. After marriage, they farmed near Dodge, until moving to Fremont in 1985. Leonard preceded her in death on May 3, 2001.

Survived by son, Robert (Debra) Klitz, Dodge; daughters, Carol Klitz, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Barbara (Richard) Ortmeier, Blair, and Geraldine (Mark) Berens, Houston, Texas; brothers, Rodney (Kay) Stigge and Patrick Stigge, Omaha, Nebraska; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one due in June.

Preceded in death by parents; husband; daughter, Ruth (Don) McLaughlin; brothers, Gustav G. (Agnes) Stigge, Walden Stigge and infant, Kenneth; sisters, Dorothy (Mel) Vitek, Marilyn Pospishil and infant, Patricia: and granddaughter, Tracy Ortmeier-Henningsen.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, June 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m., all at Moser’s in Fremont.

Interment is 2 p.m. Monday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church Cemetery in Dodge.

Memorials are established.

