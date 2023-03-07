Jedd Taylor Lofgren

May 16, 1986 – February 20, 2023

Jedd Taylor Lofgren, age 36, of Wahoo, Nebraska, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2023. He was born May 16, 1986, in Pomona, California. Jedd moved to Wahoo with his family in 1997 and graduated from Wahoo High School.

Jedd loved spending time with his friends, family and pets, and was known to serve others at a moment's notice. He worked for many years as a cook at Burger King in Wahoo and most recently as an assistant manager.

Jedd attended Destiny Church in Wahoo and had given his life to Jesus several years ago. He studied his Bible faithfully and would speak to others about Jesus whenever he could.

He is survived by his father, Jeff Lofgren of Wahoo; mother, Cheryl (Michael) Nyreen of Fremont, Nebraska; brother, Brian Lofgren of Fremont; aunt, Laura Sweeley Smith of Watsonville, California; uncle, Kurt Lofgren of Claremont, California; and cousins, Jamie Kelly of Marina, California, and Samuel Sweeley of Vallejo, California.

He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Brandon Lee Byars; grandparents, Glenn and Bonnie John of Lincoln and Ted and Joan Lofgren of Claremont.

A Celebration of Life Open House is planned for Saturday, March 11, at Union Bank located at 328 W. 3rd St. in Wahoo from 2 to 5 p.m. All who knew Jedd or his family are welcome to attend.

Thank you to Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo for their excellent service.

Memorials to Destiny Church located at 1319 N. Sycamore St. in Wahoo.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.