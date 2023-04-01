April 17, 1959 – February 1, 2023

Jeff Coad, 63, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023, following a fall at his home in Omaha, Nebraska, on Jan. 22, 2023.

Jeff was born on April 17, 1959, in Norfolk, Virginia. He moved to Nebraska a few years later, where he settled, first in Fremont, and later, in Omaha.

Jeff’s parents, Duane W. Coad and Bernice (nee Sommers) Coad, predeceased him.

He leaves to mourn an extended family and many friends, including his life partner Janice Kent; siblings, Diane Coad Litman, Duane Coad II, Susan Haight; close cousins, Pam Nielsen and Terri Meyer; and honorary daughter, Shaylyn Carlson, and her mother, Rhonda Carlson.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held on April 15, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Fremont, Nebraska, located at 649 N. Main St. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a charity of your choice, to Live On Nebraska, or to the ICU team located at Nebraska Medical Center, Clarkson Tower 8th floor, Omaha.