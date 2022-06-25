 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
September 6, 1976 – June 22, 2022

Jeff L. Hermanson, 45 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away June 22, 2022, at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo, Nebraska. He was born on Sept. 6, 1976, in Wahoo to Terry and Lorie (Winkelman) Hermanson.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Cedar Bluffs City Auditorium. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Auditorium. Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Burial will be at Pohocco Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family or to the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015, 402-628-3445

