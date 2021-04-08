Jeffery S. Jacobson

Jeffery was born Oct. 31, 1954, in Fremont to Oscar and Shirley (Pratt) Jacobson. He was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1972. He moved to Wyoming and became a Law Enforcement Officer, retiring from the Gillette, Wyoming, Police Force in 1997. He then went overseas and trained local law enforcement how to police under a democratic government for 3 years. He returned to Fremont and graduated from ITT Technical School with a degree in Computer Science. He worked for Konica Minolta for 8 years until he retired due to health reasons.