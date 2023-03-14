June 30, 1973 – February 28, 2023

Jeff was born June 30, 1973, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Doug and Carol Dale. He passed away on Feb. 28, 2023, at his home in Pierce, Nebraska, at the age of 49.

He is survived by his parents; wife, Christanna; children, Allison Dale (Alex Wagner), Abbey Dale, Ethan Dale and Griffin Dale; grandson, Weston Wagner; brother, Jason (Cindy) Dale; and niece, Ellison Dale. He also is survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lester and Monica Ketelsen.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Daryle and Vivian Dale, and Leonard and Helen Vyhlidal.

Funeral services were held March 6, 2023, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk, Nebraska.