September 2, 1963 – May 3, 2019
Jeffrey David Hatcliff, 55, of Fremont passed away May 3, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 2, 1963, in Lincoln to David and Carol (Bates) Hatcliff.
Jeff attended Southeast Community College in Milford. Jeff was employed by Lester Electrical in Lincoln. He was an avid gun collector, coin collector and enjoyed car shows.
Jeff is survived by his daughters, Terri Rose Hatcliff of Round Lake, Illinois, and Jacqueline Hatcliff of Tallahassee, Florida; sisters, Jennifer Hatcliff of Lincoln, Lisa (Aaron) Ogan of Columbus and Susan Hatcliff of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; niece, Hannah Ogan; and nephew, Jacob Ogan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Mavis.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with the Rev. Scott Jensen officiating.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation at a later date.
