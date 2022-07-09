 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeffrey Hayden Losee

  • 0

September 29, 1961—July 6, 2022

Jeff was preceded in death by mother, Janice (Hayden) Losee; brother, Timothy Losee; daughter, Madison Losee.

He is survived by parents, David Losee and Mary Greefe (mom); daughter, Lindsay Thompson; son, Austin Losee; daughter-in-law, Bailey (Black) Losee; six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on July 13 at 11 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News