Jeffrey Hayden Losee

September 29, 1961—July 6, 2022

Jeff was preceded in death by mother, Janice (Hayden) Losee; brother, Timothy Losee; daughter, Madison Losee.

He is survived by parents, David Losee and Mary Greefe (mom); daughter, Lindsay Thompson; son, Austin Losee; daughter-in-law, Bailey (Black) Losee; six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on July 13 at 11 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

