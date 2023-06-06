Jeffrey M. McGee, age 64, of Omaha died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 21, 1958, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Gordon and Jeanet (Schwarz) McGee.

Jeff is survived by his ex-wife and forever friend, Bunnie McGee; sons, Jay (Katie) McGee of Fremont, Josh (Jenny) McGee of Fremont, Shawn (Kara) McGee of Papillion; brothers, Gordon (Carin) McGee of Arlington, Robert (Ester) McGee of Silver Springs, Florida; sisters, Debbie Swanson, Kelly (Kevin) Hull of Fremont, Jan (Chuck) Bechtold of Cedar Bluffs; grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Anita Lind McGee, Joyce McGee; brother, Roger McGee.