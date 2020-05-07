× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jeffrey Michael Gieselman, 40 years, of Fremont passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home from a medical condition.

He was born Nov. 4, 1979, on his father’s birthday. Jeff was a lifelong resident of Fremont and held several different jobs throughout his life. Jeff was an avid fisherman and camper and a huge Nebraska football fan. Jeff had an infectious laugh, was quick witted with a sometimes odd sense of humor. He loved his music, which included: the Doors and the Grateful Dead. He is deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher; and his companion, Rat Terrier, Simon.

Jeff is survived by his two sons, Clayton J. Gieselman and Caden M. Gieselman, his parents, John W. Gieselman Sr. and Millie E. Gieselman; his two older brothers, John W. Gieselman Jr. (Cheri), Richard E. Gieselman (Danielle); and a younger sister, Julie M. Gieselman.

At the request of the family, there will be no visitation. The Funeral Mass will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont on Monday, May 11, at 10 a.m. Jeff will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. A celebration of life may be held at a later date and will be announced at that time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to offset the funeral and last expenses.