 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeffrey T. Leeper

  • 0

January 19, 1965 – December 18, 2022

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News