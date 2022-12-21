Jeffrey T. Leeper Dec 21, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 19, 1965 – December 18, 2022 Tags Jeffrey T. Leeper Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season 20 people injured by turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight 20 people injured by turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight French national soccer team receive warm welcome in Paris despite loss French national soccer team receive warm welcome in Paris despite loss James Webb Space Telescope gives experts a gorgeous view of a star factory James Webb Space Telescope gives experts a gorgeous view of a star factory