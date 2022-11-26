Jeffrey William Meyer

January 9, 1954—November 20, 2022

Jeff was born Jan. 9, 1954, to Donald and Ardyth Meyer in Madison, Wisconsin and passed away Nov. 20, 2022, with his family by his side.

Jeff was raised in numerous locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota, and later moved to Fremont, Nebraska. He graduated from Fremont High in 1972 and Midland College in 1976. During his high school years, Jeff played football and basketball. At Midland, Jeff was a member of Kappa Phi Fraternity, and continued to play basketball, lettering all four years. Jeff’s ongoing love for basketball was present throughout his life; he could still put together an impressive 30 straight free throws in a row.

Jeff met his wife, Susan (Buchholz), at Midland and they married in 1976. He began his career in sales with Hormel Foods the same year. Jeff started working as a sales representative, advancing into management as a Regional Deli Sales Manager. During his 41-year career with Hormel Foods, he was transferred to Little Rock, Arkansas, Fort Smith, Arkansas, Lincoln, Nebraska, Salt Lake City, Utah, Seattle Washington, Omaha, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Ohio, Minneapolis, Minnesota and finally Des Moines, Iowa before retiring.

During retirement, Jeff and Susan spent their days at the gym, watching sporting events, grilling, and spending time with their three children and four grandchildren. Jeff loved to travel and enjoyed road trips around the United States, cruises, trips to Europe and winters in Florida.

Jeff also enjoyed attending movies and concerts. He was quite accomplished at knowing obscure facts about actors, athletes, and musicians. He was quick-witted and mischievous.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Susan of Johnston, Iowa; their daughter, Shannon (Mike) Dmoski and grandsons: Dace and Redmund of West Point, Nebraska; sons: Zachary (Amber) of Omaha, Nebraska; and Kevin (Nicole); and grandchildren: Eisley and Ansel of Aurora, Colorado.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family will be donated to a charity to fit Jeff’s personality.

“Love you today, love you tomorrow, love you always.”