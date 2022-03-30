December 17, 1941 – March 27, 2022

Jerome H. Dinslage, 80, formerly of West Point, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at The Heritage Shalimar Gardens in Fremont. The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Matt Niggemeyer as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Center. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. Family will be present at visitation from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to Guardian Angels Endowment. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

Jerome Henry Dinslage was born 10 days after Pearl Harbor on Dec. 17, 1941, to Bernard and Beata (Doescher) Dinslage in West Point. He graduated from Guardian Angels in 1960. Jerome drove truck for Stalp Gravel, and worked for Thietje Plumbing before his 20-year career with the City of West Point. After retiring in 2004, Jerome kept busy patrolling the highway traffic from his porch swing, building and sharing his train set, and gaining notoriety as the Walking Man. He loved to stop on his walks around town and catch up with everyone he met. Jerome had a great love and pride for West Point, Guardian Angels and the residents of his hometown.

Survivors include: sister, Carol Greve of Wakefield; brother, LeRoy (Sandy) of Elmwood; nieces and nephews, Kelli Neiman of Lincoln, Rodney (Jenny) Greve of Wayne, Kris Brochtrup of Lincoln, Ben (Kelly) Dinslage of West Point; grandnieces and nephews, Jordin, Macen, Braydin, Carsen, Trystan, Gryphen, and Saige Neiman, Evan and Aden Greve, Devon Archer, Ian and Zane Brochtrup, and Myles, Charlie, Harper, and Rowen Dinslage. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Joyce Elaine.