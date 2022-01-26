Jerome “Jerry” C. Wedergren

Jerry grew up at Uehling and was a 1948 graduate of Uehling High School. He farmed, drove truck and worked at Safeway Grocery Store from 1945-1950. He then served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War. Boot camp was in San Diego, California. He then served at the U.S. Navy Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, and then was on the U.S.S. Toledo, CA-133 Stationed at Long Beach, California, and had two operations to the Far East and Korea. From 1954-1957 he worked for the Fremont Tribune while at Midland College, and was in charge of getting the out-of-town papers to their delivery people. Jerry married Patricia Gaughen on Aug. 13, 1955, at Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. She preceded him in death on April 22, 2000. He graduated from Midland College in 1957. He then worked for Equitable Savings & Loan until 1985. Then for the federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in Omaha and from 1985-1994 for the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority in Lincoln. He worked for Don Peterson & Associates, Moser Memorial Chapel and Diers Ford for a few years before retiring in 1998. Jerry married Joanne Marie (Todarella) McComb on June 14, 2005, at the new church at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, by Fr. Owen Korte (close friend), whom also presided over the funeral of his first wife Patricia at the old church.