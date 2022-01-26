Jerome “Jerry” C. Wedergren
November 4, 1930 – January 20, 2022
Jerome “Jerry” C. Wedergren, age 91, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, due to complications resulting from a fall. He was born Nov. 4, 1930, to Ivan Jerome and Bernice (Koehler) Wedergren in Uehling, Nebraska.
Jerry grew up at Uehling and was a 1948 graduate of Uehling High School. He farmed, drove truck and worked at Safeway Grocery Store from 1945-1950. He then served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War. Boot camp was in San Diego, California. He then served at the U.S. Navy Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, and then was on the U.S.S. Toledo, CA-133 Stationed at Long Beach, California, and had two operations to the Far East and Korea. From 1954-1957 he worked for the Fremont Tribune while at Midland College, and was in charge of getting the out-of-town papers to their delivery people. Jerry married Patricia Gaughen on Aug. 13, 1955, at Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. She preceded him in death on April 22, 2000. He graduated from Midland College in 1957. He then worked for Equitable Savings & Loan until 1985. Then for the federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in Omaha and from 1985-1994 for the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority in Lincoln. He worked for Don Peterson & Associates, Moser Memorial Chapel and Diers Ford for a few years before retiring in 1998. Jerry married Joanne Marie (Todarella) McComb on June 14, 2005, at the new church at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, by Fr. Owen Korte (close friend), whom also presided over the funeral of his first wife Patricia at the old church.
Jerry was very involved in the community and has been a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20, Eagles Club and Fremont Area Community Foundation, all in Fremont, and North Bend Golf Course. Previously he had been a member of the Fremont YMCA (past president, treasurer and board member), Fremont Community Chest (past president and general drive chairman), Fremont Housing Authority (past treasurer and board member), Fremont Golf Club (past board member), American Heart association (Dodge County Drive Chairman), Midland University Alumni Association (Achievement Award 1981), Nebraska League of Savings & Loan Associations (past board member), Fremont Chamber of Commerce (past board member), President of Former Fremont Industries and lifetime member of the Former Presidents Club.
He is survived by his, wife, Joanne; children, sons, Bruce Wedergren of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Scott (Shelley) Wedergren of Elkhorn, Nebraska; daughters, Janis Dallman and Susan (Allen) Styskal, all of Fremont; stepdaughters, Dr. Barbara McComb of Pointe Vedra Beach, Florida, Laura McNamara of New Hope, Pennsylvania, and Marilyn Fitzhugh of Boulder City, Nevada; brother, Thomas Wedergren of San Francisco, California; and 5 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, David; wife Patricia; son-in-law, Randy Dallman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Georgia (Donald) Payne and Deanna (Leslie) Holst.
Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 27, from 2-6 p.m. at Moser's in Fremont. Private Funeral Mass will be held. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.