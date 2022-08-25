January 18, 1940—August 24, 2022
Jerry A. Sackett, 82, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, died Aug. 24, 2022.
Survived by wife, Shirley; daughters: Michelle (Dan) Eby, Suzanne (Jim) Westerfield, Stephanie (Trent) Winn; brother, Greg (Cindy) Sackett; sister, Elaine (Gerald) Lyman; and six grandchildren.
The memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Cedar Bluffs. Burial at the Prairie Rose Cemetery, Corning, Iowa, at a later date.
