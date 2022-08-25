 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerry A. Sackett

Jerry A. Sackett

January 18, 1940—August 24, 2022

Jerry A. Sackett, 82, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, died Aug. 24, 2022.

Survived by wife, Shirley; daughters: Michelle (Dan) Eby, Suzanne (Jim) Westerfield, Stephanie (Trent) Winn; brother, Greg (Cindy) Sackett; sister, Elaine (Gerald) Lyman; and six grandchildren.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Cedar Bluffs. Burial at the Prairie Rose Cemetery, Corning, Iowa, at a later date.

Online condolences at: mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015, 402-628-3445

