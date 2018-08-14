Jerry Conn

March 1, 1951 – Aug. 9, 2018
Jerry Michael Conn, age 67, passed away Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha after a courageous battle against cancer.
Jerry Michael Conn was born March 1, 1951, to Ole B. and Lillian Wiffin Conn in Evanston, Illinois. Jerry was raised in Des Plaines, Illinois. He transferred from Maine West High School in 1968 to Fremont Senior High where he graduated in 1969. Jerry attended Midland Lutheran College, graduating in 1973 with a degree in Business Administration. Jerry started Fremont Rental Inc. in 1977 that he operated for almost 30 years. Jerry met his future wife, Pamela Rae Trautman, Oct. 17, 1977. Jerry and Pam were married on May 31, 1980, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton, Nebraska. Their only child was Jason Michael. From 2005 to 2012, Jerry and Jason ran Bowtie Blues, an online classic car parts business.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Pamela Conn of Fremont; son, Jason Conn; mother, Lillian Conn; sisters, Susan Kuszynski (Charles) and Beth Weiss (Jim), all of Omaha; and many loving family and dear friends. He will be greatly missed by all, loved forever, and never forgotten. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Ole Conn.
The visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Moser Memorial Chapel. Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Interment will follow at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
