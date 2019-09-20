August 24, 1945—September 16, 2019
Jerry L. Horn age 74 of Fremont died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Methodist Fremont Health.
Jerry was born August 24, 1945 in Fullerton, Nebraska to George and Donna ‘Graves’ Horn. He was raised in Fullerton and graduated from Fullerton High School in 1963. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1970 and served until 1972. He married Joy Slack Wells in 1973 in St. Edward. They lived in St. Ed until moving to Fremont in 1990. During his working years Jerry was a truck driver for Werner Services in St. Ed, Lindsay Irrigation in Lindsay, Westring and Sons in Genoa and finally Schulz Transportation out of Seward until retiring in 2016.
Jerry was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont and American Legion Post 151 in Fullerton.
Survivors include his wife – Joy of Fremont; Daughters – Kelly (Bob) Lloyd of Monroe, Kristi June Butterfield of Genoa, Amy (Dan) Henson of Omaha; Step-sons – Robert (Carrie) Wells of Norfolk, Bill (Kari Lynn) Wells of Norfolk, Grady (Lori) Wells of Fremont; Many grand and great grandchildren; Brother – Jim (Kathy) Horn of Schuyler; Sister – Connie (Terry) Pachunka of David City; and Sister-in-law – Shirley (Lyle) Wells of O’Neill.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
The memorial service will be 10:30am Monday, September 23 at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Pastor Stephanie Tollefson will officiate. Military Honors will be conducted at the church by the Fremont Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. There is no visitation.
