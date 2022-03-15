Jerry Lee Eckert

January 4, 1947 – March 11, 2022

Jerry Lee Eckert, born Jan. 4, 1947, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Robert L. and H. Lorna Eckert, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022.

Jerry was a 1965 Fremont Senior High School graduate. After high school, in 1965, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served four tours of duty in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged June 13, 1969. After returning home, he began working for the Department of Utilities in Fremont, where he worked for 36 years.

On July 26, 1969, he married Georgia A. Yount, at First Christian Church in Fremont. They were blessed with three amazing daughters, Jennifer, Emily, and Brittany.

Jerry was a dedicated and proud volunteer with the American Red Cross for over 40 years. He started out teaching CPR, then moved to training others to train CPR. From there he joined the Disaster Response team where he responded to fires, floods, national disasters – wherever needed. He was on the Dodge County Red Cross Board for many years and served in many leadership capacities there. After retiring from the utility company, he worked part time for Sid Dillon and for Qtego Auction Services. For many years Jerry and Georgia were host family for several international college students, and one high school student from Germany. He loved fishing, camping, telling stories, and sitting outside his home so he could visit with anyone who stopped long enough to talk!

Jerry was a longtime member of the Fremont Alliance Church.

Jerry was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandpa, great-grandpa, neighbor, and friend. He loved kids of all ages and was known fondly for his teasing.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Georgia, and three daughters: Jennifer (Michael) Kraft of Olathe, Kansas; Emily Eckert of Jefferson City, Missouri; and Brittany Eckert of Fremont. He has 11 grandchildren: Jack, Cole, and Michael Hermon of Olathe, Kansas; Laurel, Leanne, and Ryan Eckert of Jefferson City, Missouri; Christina Guillotte of Houston, Texas; Tiffany (Kade) Garnett of Jacksonville, Florida; Brittani (Crystal) Wilson of Camden, North Carolina; Bayleigh Kraft of Orlando, Florida; and Damion Kraft of Pembroke Pines, Florida; great-granddaughter, Reese Garnett; and great-grandson, Jason Perez. He is also survived by (adopted in our hearts) Aline Sakubu (Duane) Mottin and Jaden from Omaha; nieces, Lisa Lanik of Fremont and Barbara Burch of Omaha; parents-in-law, Bill and Colleen Yount; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Harold) Cassidy of Hooper and Joyce (Allen) Henrichson of Branson, Missouri; and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sheryle Herda; sister, Carol Sue Waite; and many loved aunts and uncles.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Fremont Alliance Church with Rev. Tom Nevius officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the American Red Cross, Disabled Veterans, and Fremont Alliance Church.

