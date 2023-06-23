Jerry W. Stack Jun 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 23, 1948—June 22, 2023 Tags Jerry W. Stack Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video OceanGate Disaster Won’t Stop the Elite from Spending on Dangerous Trips, Expert Says Cybersecurity professionals can make $100k+ a year without a college degree Cybersecurity professionals can make $100k+ a year without a college degree “No space for discrimination” in India, Modi says at White House “No space for discrimination” in India, Modi says at White House United Airlines to Send Vouchers to Phones United Airlines to Send Vouchers to Phones