November 3, 1972 – September 19, 2022

Jessica L. Masin, 49, Lincoln, passed away Sept. 19, 2022. Born Nov. 3, 1972, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Gerald and Lynette (Landholm) Harnisch.

She attended Lincoln Elementary and graduated from Fremont Senior High in 1991. She was active in basketball, track and softball. She was captain of the dance team and would many times finish a basketball game and then go out and lead the dance team. She was an assistant dance instructor for tap, ballet and pointe dancing. Her first real job was as a lifeguard at Ronin Pool. She attended Midland (Lutheran College) University and was active in Pi Epsilon sorority and several campus organizations. This was evident in her receiving the John Prauner award as a senior. The Prauner Award is presented annually to a graduate who exemplifies the highest level of spirit, academic achievement, and service to the university. Upon receiving her bachelor’s degree from Midland Lutheran College in 1995 she went on to earn a master’s degree from Creighton University and became an Occupational Therapist. She worked briefly at a nursing home in Schuyler, Nebraska, and then began her career at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

Jessica married Tod Masin in 2004 and they made their home in Lincoln. The arrival of two beautiful sons, Samuel and Harrison, made their family complete. Being the lifelong learner that she was, she became a Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach.

Her sons, Samuel and Harrison, were inarguably the highlight of her existence. She took joy in experiencing and documenting their wide array of activities. She was creative with her culinary offerings at holiday gatherings. She enjoyed gardening, music and was an avid runner, competing in half-marathons and several 5ks. Through Tod’s contagious passion, she elevated her love of the Huskers. Their tailgates are a melting pot for many families. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and active in Samuel and Harrison’s activities at Lincoln Lutheran School. Jessica was a kind old soul, always positive and with a deep appreciation for honoring sentimental family traditions. She invested in her loved-ones by wanting to understand what made them tick.

Jessica is survived by her husband, Tod; sons, Samuel and Harrison; parents, Gerald and Lynette (Landholm) Harnisch of Fremont; sister, Gayle Harnisch (Dave Colgan) of Omaha; brothers, Gordon (Shelly) Harnisch of Omaha, Jason (Bethany) Harnisch of Elkhorn, and Joe (Sherri) Harnisch of Elkhorn; parents-in-law, Mel and Jeri (Wilson) Masin of Lincoln; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Craig (Jennifer) Masin, Michelle (Greg) Friend; 11 nieces and nephews (Ashlynn, Autumn, Mason, McKenzie, Macy, Grady, Neeley, Jack, Allison, Desmond, Aidan) as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jessica is preceded in death by her grandparents, Fritz and Orlinda (Niemeier) Harnisch, Jess and Alyce (Black) Landholm; aunts/uncles, Larry Landholm, Landy Landholm, Delwyn Harnisch, Lola Harnisch, and Luray Pederson; and niece, Emily Harnisch

Jessica’s legacy lives on in the hearts of all who loved her, and through the gift of organ donation.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday (9-24-22) at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service time.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital or Peoples City Mission.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.