August 29, 1929 – December 6, 2022

Jewayne Oliver Baumgartner, age 93, entered triumphantly into heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family and the presence of God.

“Joe” was born Aug. 29, 1929, in rural Waltham, Minnesota, the second child of Sophia Wilhelmina Beneke and John Carl Baumgartner. He attended country schools, later graduating from Austin High School in Austin, Minnesota, as a championship wrestler. Following his graduation in 1947, he enrolled at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, to study theology. It was there that he met his future wife, Vernita Marie Frese. Joe and Vernita were married on June 1, 1952, just weeks after Joe’s graduation from Wartburg. They then moved to Dubuque, Iowa, where Joe continued preparation for the ministry at Wartburg Theological Seminary. He was ordained into the American Lutheran Church in 1955. During his 56 years in the ministry, he served parishes in Denver, Colorado; Burlington, Iowa; Wichita and Oberlin, Kansas; and Fremont, Ames, and North Bend, Nebraska. He was serving as pastor of Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Fremont, Nebraska, when he retired in 2008.

In addition to his all-encompassing love for the Lord, Joe loved his family and spending time pursuing his hobbies. He was an enthusiastic vegetable gardener and an accomplished fisherman, golfer, and bowler. Bowling a perfect 300 game in 1991 was the realization of a lifelong dream. His passion for collecting and researching antique bottles was widely known. He loved sharing his store of knowledge and impressive collection with others. He was also fond of the outdoors, fishing and trapping in his early years in Minnesota, hunting, fishing, and golfing later with his son, and camping in the mountains with his family.

Joe’s truest passion, however, was in spreading the Gospel. He shared his faith at every opportunity, and given his many interests, those opportunities were many. He lived his life with a perpetual sense of humility, gratitude and optimism, ever certain of God’s presence and faithfulness. As a devoted servant of Christ and much-loved husband, father, and grandfather, he knew the greatest of this life’s blessings.

Joe was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Raymond Beckman. He is survived by his wife, Vernita; son, Jeff (Susan) Baumgartner of Fremont; and daughters, Julie (Paul) Zucker of Austin, Texas, and Susan (Robert) Moore of Colleyville, Texas. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Anne (Nathan) Greeley of Marion, Indiana, Mark (Maggi) Baumgartner of Omaha, Nathan Baumgartner of Fremont, and Katie (Austin) Hubbert of Houston, Texas.

The service will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church east of Fremont.

The family requests memorial donations be directed to Peace Lutheran Church or Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church, Fremont.

