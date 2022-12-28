May 18, 1984 – December 23, 2022
Jill Renae Schwaninger, 38, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at CHI Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha.
Jill was born May 18, 1984, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Doyle and Jeanne (Ternstrom) Schwaninger. She was a 2002 Fremont High School graduate. Jill had a huge heart. There was never a 2-legged or 4-legged stray she would turn away. Her son, Dayton, was her pride and joy, and she was an excellent mother. She tried to remain upbeat through her many health issues. She was grateful of Nick’s support, as well as that of her friends and family. She could be stubborn but had an infectious laugh that would fill a room. She loved going to concerts with Tyler and Kyle, especially to P!NK. Jill was totally devoted to her fur buddies, Frenchie and Jameson.
Jill is survived by her fiancé, Nick Cooley of Fremont; son, Dayton Schwaninger of Fremont; parents, Doyle and Jeanne Schwaninger of Fremont; brother, Kyle Schwaninger (Tyler Conrad) of Lincoln; grandmother, Evelyn Ternstrom of Walnut Creek, California.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Burton and Maxine Laaker Schwaninger Altic, and Janice and Ray Ternstrom.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont. Pastor Al Duminy will officiate. Memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at the Sinai Lutheran Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to an Education Fund for Dayton Schwaninger.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.