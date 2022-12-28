Jill Renae Schwaninger

Jill was born May 18, 1984, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Doyle and Jeanne (Ternstrom) Schwaninger. She was a 2002 Fremont High School graduate. Jill had a huge heart. There was never a 2-legged or 4-legged stray she would turn away. Her son, Dayton, was her pride and joy, and she was an excellent mother. She tried to remain upbeat through her many health issues. She was grateful of Nick’s support, as well as that of her friends and family. She could be stubborn but had an infectious laugh that would fill a room. She loved going to concerts with Tyler and Kyle, especially to P!NK. Jill was totally devoted to her fur buddies, Frenchie and Jameson.