Jim L. Price
May 29, 1952 – January 7, 2020
Jim L. Price, 67, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 7, 2020, at his home.
Jim was born May 29, 1952, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Theodore and Maxine (Pankoke) Price. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1970 and then went on to receive his business degree at UNL. Jim was the manager of Northwest Electric for five years. He was a NRA member and enjoyed wood working. Jim's passion was riding motorcycles with his friends.
Jim is survived by his sisters, Laura Price of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, Marla (Paul) Sick of Fremont, and Cora Price of Logan, Utah; nieces, Brenna (Jamie) Small of Fremont and Tabatha Nuebert of Manhattan, Kansas; and nephew, Travis (Danielle) Nuebert and family; special friend, Lina Coffin of Ottumwa, Iowa; and extended families.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family graveside service will be Thursday, Jan. 16.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490