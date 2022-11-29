Jo Ann "Joanie" C. Herre

July 17, 1934 – November 28, 2022

Jo Ann C. “Joanie” Herre, age 88, of Fremont died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Jo Ann was born July 17, 1934, in Carroll, Nebraska, to Harry and Lula (Cook) Otte. She graduated from Wisner High School in 1951. She moved to Fremont in 1952 and married George “Sonny” Herre on Nov. 18, 1953. After moving to Fremont, Jo Ann worked at Hormel for 20 years, then Interiors by Joan. Jo Ann and George moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 1983 where they lived until moving back to Fremont in 1996. After returning to Fremont, Jo Ann returned to Interiors by Joan until retiring.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband George “Sonny” in March of 2019; parents; sister, Norma Pattavina; and brothers, Duane and Ronald “Putsy” Otte.

Jo Ann is survived by special nephew and niece, Bob and Eileen Thornburg of Fremont; special friend, Shirley Flanagan; many other nieces, nephews and friends.

Joanie loved all of God’s little creatures, so she requests memorials be made to the Dodge County Humane Society or FurEver Home in her name.

The graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Ridge Cemetery.

