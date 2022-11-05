Joan Beverly Lahman

Joan passed away at 85 years old. She was born July 26, 1937, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Clarence and Gladys (Walstrom) Phinney. She was raised in Fremont, where she graduated from Fremont High School in 1955. She attended the school of cosmetology, and following graduation she worked at Alberta Salon for a short period of time. She would meet her husband, Dale E. Lahman, and be married on March 30, 1958. She would work at Northwestern Bell from 1957-1960, Babendure and Sons from 1965-1979, Courtesy Motors from 1979-1981, and Steinbach Buick from 1984, as a bookkeeper, till it closed. Many of her interests included playing cards, crocheting, gardening, and reading a good book. Joan also enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.