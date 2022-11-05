Joan Beverly Lahman

July 26, 1937—November 1, 2022
Joan passed away at 85 years old. She was born July 26, 1937, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Clarence and Gladys (Walstrom) Phinney. She was raised in Fremont, where she graduated from Fremont High School in 1955. She attended the school of cosmetology, and following graduation she worked at Alberta Salon for a short period of time. She would meet her husband, Dale E. Lahman, and be married on March 30, 1958. She would work at Northwestern Bell from 1957-1960, Babendure and Sons from 1965-1979, Courtesy Motors from 1979-1981, and Steinbach Buick from 1984, as a bookkeeper, till it closed. Many of her interests included playing cards, crocheting, gardening, and reading a good book. Joan also enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale E. Lahman; sisters, Geneva Peterson (Niles), and Pauline Kingry (Albert).
She is survived by her brothers, LeRoy Phinney (Gloria), and Gale Phinney (Sharon); her children, Cynthia Fritz (Fred), and Larry Lahman (Kim); 7 grandkids; and 16 great-grandkids.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8, beginning at 10 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
Memorials suggested to the Arthritis foundation or St. Michael Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel, 402-721-2880