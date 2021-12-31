March 3, 1928 – December 29, 2021

Joan C. Killingsworth, age 93, of Scribner died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center.

Joan was born March 3, 1928, in Scribner to Thomas and Bertha (Harms) Weaver. She was raised in Scribner and graduated from Scribner High School in 1946. Joan married Charles Coe in 1946 and together they had five children. The couple lived in Scribner and raised their family there. They later divorced and Joan then married Dudley Killingsworth on Nov. 15, 1980. They continued to live in Scribner while Joan commuted to Fremont where she was employed by the Pendelton Woolen Mills as a utility operator, training, supervising and performing quality control checks and as a Union Steward until it closed in 1998.

Joan lived all of her life in Scribner until a fall three years ago resulted in her moving to the Hooper Care Center. She was a faithful and devoted member of the Scribner First Congregational Church, UCC in Scribner and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors: children, Thomas (Connie) Coe of Hooper, Charlotte (Stanley) Coe of Texas, Robert (Marilyn) Coe of North Bend, Patricia Winter of Hooper; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jason Coe; husbands, Charles Coe and Dudley Killingsworth; and special friend, Arland Witte.

The Celebration of Joan’s life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Scribner First Congregational Church, UCC in Scribner. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

