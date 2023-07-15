October 18, 1946 – July 12, 2023
Preceded in death by parents, Adolph and Wilma Mares.
Survived by sisters, Judy (Kenneth) Von Seggern, Carlene (Bruce) Keim.
Visitation is Tuesday (July 18) from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St., in Omaha, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Michael Lutheran Church or the Nebraska Humane Society.
Please join us for the webcast at saintmichaellutheran.org/live.
John A. Gentleman
Mortuaries and Crematory, Pacific St. Chapel
14151 Pacific St., Omaha, NE 68154
402-391-1664