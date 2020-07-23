Joan G. Moeller
Died July 22, 2020
Joan G. Moeller, age 88, of Omaha, formerly of Scribner, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Hospice House in Omaha.
Visitation will be Friday, July 24, at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel in Scribner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private family service will be held Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church north of Hooper. Burial will be in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family.
