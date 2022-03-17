July 26, 1932 – March 11, 2022

Joan Lewis Ruppert passed away at the age of 89 of natural causes on Friday, March 11, 2022, in her home in Miami, Oklahoma.

She was born and raised in Fremont, Nebraska, daughter of Veldon and Vera Lewis. Married to Raymond J. Ruppert and mother to Michael, Joseph, Patricia and Mark. She is survived by her children; son-in-law, Robert; daughter-in-law, Kathleen; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, laughing, cooking (made the best potato salad), swimming and reminiscing about days gone by. She took pleasure in watching old movies, cross-stitching and making afghans for everyone.

Her ashes will be buried next to her husband in the coming months at Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, Nebraska.

She is missed.